



Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a masseuse at a spa in Manhattan.

The attack happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday near West 46th Street and Broadway in Midtown.

Police said the 43-year-old woman entered the room to give the male patron a massage. Once inside, he allegedly threw her onto the bed and tried to take her clothes off, punching her in the head and body.

The victim was able to break free, and the suspect ran away.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition and his since been released.

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as Hispanic with a light complexion and heavy build, 5 feet 8 inches tall, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.