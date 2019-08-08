



– Ten of thousands of self-proclaimed Parrotheads have returned to New York’s Margaritaville party on Long Island.

The Jimmy Buffett show Thursday night at Jones Beach has been the gathering spot for happy fans since midnight, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

While the performance itself only has the capacity for 15,000 people, the estimated turnout is closer to 80,000 camped out along the beach.

“This is about getting away from all that stress and things in life that aren’t fun, and just blowing off some stream, having fun, celebrating Jimmy Buffett and Margaritaville,” said one fan who was dressed as a bottle of beer.

Carolyn Gusoff At Jones Beach For CBSN New York



While the 72-year-old Southern-born rock-country-folk singer is the central draw, it’s the easy-going lifestyle Jimmy Buffett represents which means the most to these fans.

“Who goes to the concert?” said one tailgater. “You’re supposed to party, that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

“This day every year is the best day ever because it’s all about fun, and friends, and good times, and everybody gets along and everybody’s happy,” said another fan.

Third-party tickets ranging from $56 to more than $2,000 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for tonight’s show.