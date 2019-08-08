BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Having deflated the Baltimore Orioles’ spirit with an unprecedented show of power, the New York Yankees bid farewell to Camden Yards for 2019 after going 10-0 in a ballpark that simply could not contain their fence-busting lineup.

Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees’ long-ball outburst against Baltimore reached historical proportions Wednesday night in a 14-2 blowout that extended New York’s winning streak to eight games.

Urshela doubled and had a pair of two-run drives, while Higashioka totaled five RBI with his two shots. It was the first career multi-homer game for both players.

The Yankees have 11 players with multi-homer games against Baltimore this season, breaking the record of 10 set by San Francisco against the Dodgers in 1958.

“We’ve had a lot of guys coming through for us here,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Cameron Maybin also went deep for the Yankees, who tied a major league record with 16 home runs in a three-game series. New York has hit 52 homers against the Orioles this season, breaking its own major league mark of 48 against the Kansas City Athletics in 1956.

“We have guys up and down the lineup who can hit the ball, so it is no surprise to see what we did,” Higashioka said. “It was nice to be a part of it.”

New York’s “next man up” mentality this season has never been more evident since superstar Gary Sanchez was placed on the injured list. Austin Romine and Higashioka have now combined to crush seven homers and 19 RBI since taking over for Sanchez behind the plate.

Here's what Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka have done since Gary Sanchez was placed on the IL. #Yankees Romine: .393 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 1.366 OPS

Higashioka: .292 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 1.042 OPS — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) August 8, 2019

James Paxton (7-6) allowed one run (a homer by Trey Mancini) and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings to help the Yankees roll to their 15th straight victory at Camden Yards and 12th in a row overall against the Orioles.

New York hit an impressive 43 home runs in Baltimore this season, a single-season record for most by a visiting team in a ballpark. To put that in perspective, the Orioles totaled 44 runs in those 10 games.

The Orioles are in rebuilding mode and own a miserable 38-76 record, but that didn’t make the 10-game season sweep any less satisfying for Boone.

“It’s really great and really hard to do,” he said. “It is a sign at how good we’re playing right now.”.

Higashioka’s three-run drive off John Means (8-7) in the fourth inning kick-started the New York offense, and by the sixth it was 11-1.

“This team is really good at taking advantage of when pitchers make mistakes, and do some damage,” Higashioka said.

The Orioles allowed 32 runs over the three-game set.

ROSTER MOVES:

The Yankees recalled RHP Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre after optioning LHP Stephon Tarpley to the same club Tuesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

INF Gleyber Torres, who’s been bothered by a core issue, underwent a series of tests Wednesday in New York. The results were positive enough to keep him off the injured list. “Everything checked out OK,” Boone said.

OF Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain) is participating in some baseball activities and could grab a bat next week. RHP Luis Severino, who’s been sidelined all season with rotator cuff inflammation, hopes to have a bullpen workout this weekend.

C Gary Sánchez (groin) went 1 for 3 in a rehab assignment with Scranton.

UP NEXT:

RHP Domingo Germán (14-2, 3.98 ERA) helps New York open a four-game road series against another struggling AL East club, the Toronto Blue Jays, on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)