LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Beach restaurant has been shut down while the Nassau County Department of Health investigates a potential salmonella exposure.
The health department says there have been about a dozen reports of salmonellosis connected to people who ate or drink at Brixx and Barley on West Park Avenue. The cases have not been confirmed yet.
Brixx and Barley has been closed while officials try to find the source of the exposure.
The health department says potential exposures to salmonella at the restaurant could date back to early July.
Symptoms of salmonella usually appear 12-72 hours after being exposed and include cramping and diarrhea. Most cases will resolve without treatment within 4-7 days.
More severe symptoms can occur in infants and the elderly.
Visit www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/salmonellosis/ for more information.