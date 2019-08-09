Comments
WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey homeowners who were scared by a series of creepy letters have sold the house at a loss.
Five years after purchasing the Westfield home, the family sold it for $400,000 less than what they paid.
The couple says they never even moved in after receiving a series of letters from an anonymous stalker known as “The Watcher.”
One asked if they were bringing “young blood” into the home and asked for the names of their children.
The writer was never identified.