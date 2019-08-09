TOLEDO, Ohio (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged in federal court for a Facebook post saying U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 41-year-old Timothy Ireland of Toledo was charged Friday with making interstate threats.

An arrest warrant affidavit says U.S. Capitol Police received a tip July 23 about the post. The affidavit written by a Capitol Police special agent says he called Ireland earlier this month and that Ireland acknowledged writing the post concerning the New York Democrat and said he was very proud of it.

Agents from the Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched Ireland’s home Thursday and found seven rounds of ammunition. Ireland is in federal custody.

Ireland’s court-appointed attorney declined to comment Friday.

The day before Ireland’s alleged threat, two police officers in Louisiana were reportedly fired for making similar comments about the polarizing progressive Democrat.

According to multiple reports, Charlie Rispoli and another Gretna, Louisiana officer were let go after Rispoli allegedly posted message on Facebook — saying Ocasio-Cortez was a “vile idiot” who “needs a round… and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”

