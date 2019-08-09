Comments
Sun will give way to a few more clouds this afternoon with perhaps a shower or thunderstorm possible through sunset. Otherwise, it will be warm and pleasant with less humid conditions in place. As for highs, they’ll be near normal in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight will clear up nicely with temps falling into the upper 60s. But have the windows open north and west because temperatures up there are expected to dip into the 50s.
Tomorrow’s looking like a pretty nice day with mostly sunny skies and continued low humidity. Highs will be slightly below average in the low 80s again.
As for Sunday, it looks like another great day: sunny, low humidity and highs around 80°.