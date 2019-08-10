THE LATESTJeffrey Epstein Dies By Apparent Suicide In Jail
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:East Village, Graffiti, Hate Crime, Local TV


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re investigating a hate crime in the East Village.

Police are searching for an individual accused of spray painting anti-gay graffiti on an East Village building. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a white male individual spray painted anti-gay graffiti the roll-down gate of an abandoned building on Avenue A near East Houston Street.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect walking down the street.

Police say the suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with long curly blonde hair. He was wearing a green shirt and carrying a yellow messenger bag at the time.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply