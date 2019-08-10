NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re investigating a hate crime in the East Village.
It happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, a white male individual spray painted anti-gay graffiti the roll-down gate of an abandoned building on Avenue A near East Houston Street.
A surveillance camera captured the suspect walking down the street.
Police say the suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with long curly blonde hair. He was wearing a green shirt and carrying a yellow messenger bag at the time.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.