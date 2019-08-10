MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A very emotional reunion took place for one military family in New Jersey.

They weren’t welcoming home returning soldier – they were being reunited with their long lost dog.

Military veterans Gregory and Victoria Hudler were reunited with their dog Jodie, more than two years after they thought she was stolen and would never be found again.

According to the animal rescue group Wings of Rescue, the couple asked a distant relative to watch Jodie when she was just a 10-month-old puppy.

The relative was supposed to be watching her for a few weeks, after the birth of the Hudlers’ first child.

The couple said the relative allegedly sold Jodie and moved.

Another family member recently found out the Australian shepherd had ended up living in a rural shelter for stray dogs in Tennessee.

Wings of Rescue helped to reunite the Hudlers with Jodie at Morristown Airport.

Fifty other shelter pets were also flown in with Jodie to get their forever homes in New Jersey thanks to some help from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

The Hudlers reportedly chose not to file charges against their relative.