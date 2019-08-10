



— Police say a group of teenagers are wanted in connection to a robbery in the Bronx.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Pelham Bay Park subway station.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was standing on the subway platform, looking at his phone. An unidentified male suspect allegedly walked up to the boy and snatched the phone out of his hands.

When the victim tried to get his phone back, the suspect allegedly punched the boy in the face and head, then ran into the elevator. Police say two other male individuals were holding the doors open for the suspect. The suspect gave the phone to one of the other individuals before running off.

Police say all three suspects are teenage boys. Two suspects were black and one was Hispanic.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention. The stolen phone was an iPhone X.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.