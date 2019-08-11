Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men accused in a shooting in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men accused in a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened on Aug. 4 around 4 a.m. in front of a building on Norstrand Avenue near Herkimer Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Investigators say the two suspects approached a 30-year-old man, and they got into a fight.
Police say one of the suspects then shot the 30-year-old in the torso.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.