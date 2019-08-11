Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of damaging an NYPD van in the Bronx early Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Story Avenue and Fteley Avenue in Soundview.
Police say the man threw a brick at the van, damaging the front windshield.
No one was inside the van at the time.
According to police, the suspect went into NYCHA’s Clason Point Gardens development after the incident.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 325 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.