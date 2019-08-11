



— Police are investigating after a teenager was allegedly assaulted in the Bronx on Friday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. near Kelly Street and East 163rd Street.

According to police, three individuals were involved in the alleged assault.

One individual reportedly slashed a 16-year-old boy in the face with a sharp object, then two other individuals punched the boy in the face. All three ran away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut on his face.

All three individuals are described as black males.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.