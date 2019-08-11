



— Two suspects are wanted in connection to an armed robbery spree in Brooklyn.

Police say they have robbed at least seven people between July 31 and Aug. 9. All of the victims were male.

Each time, the suspects allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. Police say they have gotten away with cell phones, cash and jewelry.

The suspects are described as black males between the ages of 17 and 25. Both are between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall.

Investigators say the two suspects have been using the D and N trains during their crime spree.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.