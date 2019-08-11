Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx is the birthplace of hip hop, and now there’s a restaurant in Mott Haven serving up soul food with a side of music history.
Beatstro has a DJ on Sundays and for special events. They play music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
Leonardo Marino and Adolfo Montes from Beatstro stopped by to share a few dishes on their menu.
Vera’s Fried Chicken
Ingredients:
- 6 chicken thighs
- 6 chicken drumsticks
- Trim excess fat
Chicken Dredge
Ingredients:
- 2 qts. all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp. paprika
- 2 tbsp. mustard powder
- 1 tbsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. onion powder
Mix well and store at room temperature.