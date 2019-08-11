CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Beatstro, Local TV, Mott Haven, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx is the birthplace of hip hop, and now there’s a restaurant in Mott Haven serving up soul food with a side of music history.

Beatstro has a DJ on Sundays and for special events. They play music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Leonardo Marino and Adolfo Montes from Beatstro stopped by to share a few dishes on their menu.

Vera’s Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 6 chicken thighs
  • 6 chicken drumsticks
  • Trim excess fat

Chicken Dredge

Ingredients:

  • 2 qts. all-purpose flour
  • 2 tbsp. paprika
  • 2 tbsp. mustard powder
  • 1 tbsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1 tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp. onion powder

Mix well and store at room temperature.

Comments

Leave a Reply