



Red Paper Clip

— Interested in checking out the newest restaurants in the West Village? From French bistros to an Eastern European cafe, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut in this part of New York City.

120 Christopher St.

Red Paper Clip is a fine-dining restaurant, serving dishes inspired by New American, modern European and Asian cuisines.

At this new restaurant, the chefs offer a concise menu of 12 refined dishes. Guests can enjoy tuna tataki with black garlic, carpaccio with Sichuan seasoning, and fettuccine with nori and maitake mushrooms.

Red Paper Clip currently holds five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Rita Y. wrote, “Every dish has thought put into it, and the flavors complement very well with the dish. The oysters were so fresh that I had to order more.”

Red Paper Clip is open from 5:30–10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Pastis

52 Gansevoort St.

Pastis is a French spot, offering classic bistro-style fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The original Pastis opened in the Meatpacking District in 1999 and closed in 2014. In the meantime, it had gained a reputation as a go-to for celebrities and New York City’s elite.

With this revival, original owner Keith McNally and restaurateur Stephen Starr set out to recreate the vintage look and feel of the first Pastis. The menu at the new restaurant features familiar French favorites, from daytime fare like croque monsieur and salad nicoise to hearty evening entrees like steak tartare, steamed mussels and the signature steak frites.

Yelp users are generally positive about Pastis, which currently holds four stars out of 49 reviews on the site.

Yelper Beanie F., who reviewed Pastis on July 16, wrote, “Pastis is back and better than ever. The frites are out of this world. The chicken paillard is perfection. It’s lovely to see an NYC staple brought back to life.”

On weekdays, Pastis is open for breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. and for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The restaurant is open for dinner from 5-11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and from 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday. Pastis also serves brunch from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the weekend.

La Ventura

615 Hudson St.

La Ventura is a New American spot.

On the menu at La Ventura, you will find wagyu tartare, grilled octopus with yucca and curry mayonnaise, a lamb burger with pepperoncini and veggie kebabs made with jerk-seasoned sunchokes. On weekdays, stop in for happy hour specials featuring classic cocktails like daiquiris, palomas and French 75s. Or come by on the weekend for sweet and savory brunch options.

La Ventura currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Lia H., who reviewed La Ventura on June 22, wrote, “The food was delicious! Everything I tasted was incredibly flavorful and artfully layered.”

La Ventura is open from 5–10:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Saturday. The restaurant is also open for bunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.

Coco J’adore

1 Little W. 12th on Gansevoort streets

Coco J’adore is a restaurant and cocktail bar, serving a menu of French- and Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

On the menu at Coco J’adore, diners will find updated takes on traditional French fare, from escargots to frog legs. Check out the baked St. Marcelin cheese appetizer, the bone marrow with friend shallots and the steak tartare with black pepper aioli. There’s also a selection of seafood-forward dishes with Mediterranean flavors, such as octopus and whole branzino.

On the weekends, Coco J’adore offers a brunch menu with both light and hearty daytime options, as well as a brunch prix fixe with your choice of French toast, croque monsieur, eggs Benedict and more. The restaurant is also available for private events.

Yelp users are excited about Coco J’adore, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on the site.

Yelper Wenye X., who reviewed Coco J’adore on August 4, wrote, “I really enjoyed my Sunday dinner at Coco. The atmosphere at the restaurant is romantic, trendy and Instagrammable. The service is also fantastic.”

Coco J’adore is open from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. It’s also open for brunch from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends.

27 Morton

27 1/2 Morton St.

27 Morton is a restaurant and cafe, specializing in Central and Eastern European comfort food.

This spot is open daily for brunch and dinner and serves a seasonal menu of casual favorites. Stop by in the morning for sweet and savory blintzes, Russian-style pancakes, a bowl of borscht or the cured salmon sandwich, served on rye bread with dill sour cream.

For dinner, 27 Morton offers brauhaus fare like goulash with cheese spaetzle, schnitzel and potato salad and pork knuckle with German-style red cabbage. The drink list features a full selection of wines from around the world and plenty of German beer in bottles and on draft.

Yelp users are excited about 27 Morton, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on the site.

Yelper Elena M., who reviewed 27 Morton on July 31, wrote, “This is one of the best Eastern European places in Manhattan.”

27 Morton is open from 10 a.m.–11:30 p.m. daily.