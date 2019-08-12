



– While most kids spend their summer at the pool or beach, a group of New Jersey students spent it training to be future environmental leaders.

It was a little bit smelly, but the kids were all smiles Monday, taking a glimpse into what could be their future, reported CBSN New York’s John Dias.

As a part of the Green Workforce Development Program at Covanta Union, 30 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Union and Elizabeth in New Jersey went on a guided tour of the massive waste management facility.

All summer long, they’ve been learning all about green careers from local sustainable companies. Monday’s tour concluded this seasonal program.

Covanta Union is right in the back yard of many of the kids, but most of them had no idea about how sustainable waste management provides energy to the residents of Union County.

By burning trash, the 22-acre facility processes approximately 1,500 tons of solid waste each day into enough electrical energy to power 30,000 homes and businesses.

“I chose to do this because I didn’t want to sit in the house and go out and explore the world and get more opportunities of what I can do,” said 13-year-old Khyan Adams.

Most kids are upset the program is concluding for the season, but they say they’ll be back next year to learn even more.