NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Buildings has stopped crane work citywide for United Crane and Rigging.
The DOB says the company is responsible for an accident in July when a piece of crane struck an apartment building in the East Village.
United was also involved in a deadly construction accident in April, according to the DOB. A worker was crushed by a counterweight that fell from a crane in lower Manhattan.
The DOB has fined the company $110,000 and ordered them to make changes.
“We’ve put a requirement in that they get a new team to run their operations, as well as a safety manager to oversee overall safety and report to us directly every 30 days as to what actions they’re taking and to make sure that they’re operating safely,” Timothy Hogan, the DOB deputy commissioner of enforcement, said.
The DOB maintains if United fails to comply, they’re subject to additional sanctions.