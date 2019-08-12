CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Dole, Local TV, Recall


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dole is voluntarily recalling some cases of baby spinach due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company says the “bags and plastic clamshells” have a use-by date of August 5.

Since that’s more than a week old, the product should no longer be sold in stores. But if you bought it, you can return it for a refund.

The product was distributed in 10 states, including New York.

Click here for more information.

