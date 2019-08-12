Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dole is voluntarily recalling some cases of baby spinach due to possible salmonella contamination.
The company says the “bags and plastic clamshells” have a use-by date of August 5.
Since that’s more than a week old, the product should no longer be sold in stores. But if you bought it, you can return it for a refund.
The product was distributed in 10 states, including New York.
