



Speaking on the Cats Roundtable Radio Show Sunday morning, John Miller said under the new rules, 99 percent of those arrested will be released after arraignment.

“It’s going to be a problem because criminals are going to know at the time they’re arrested ‘I’m not really risking going to jail, I’m not really risking anything except going through the system and coming out at the other end,'” Miller said.

The new plan will go into effect next year.

It calls for people arrested on low-level misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies to be released without bail, until trial.

The NYPD and the police union both say the no bail law will make it much more difficult to deter crime.