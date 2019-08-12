



– U.S. Gymnastics champion Simone Biles put on quite the show this weekend, setting new records.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to aspiring gymnasts in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Flips, twists, splits and more: The talented athletes at Ace Gymnastics Academy in Ocean Township are focused on success.

“Love floor and beam, and that’s Simone Biles’s best events too,” said Ariana Cariddo.

Biles made history this weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She is the first woman to land a triple double – two flips and three twists – during the floor exercise.

“We saw the triple twist double back and I was amazed, because that’s something not everyone can do,” said Summer Sesty.

That’s not all. The 22-year-old Biles also stuck the landing of a double double dismount off the balance beam – a new record.

“I was really impressed with how high she got,” said Bridget Mangan.

“She is so excellent. She puts in extra hard work to add up points to win,” said Taylor Giberson.

“She inspired me, when I was 6-years-old to join gymnastics,” said a girl named Alexis.

Coaches say Biles’ accomplishment added a jolt of energy to summertime practice, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“With everything gymnastics has been through, Simone Biles brought it back. She not only set a record, she became a national hero,” said coach James Carbaro.

Briana Puglielli chose Biles as her hero for a school project this past year.

“I was really inspired by her, by how she works so hard every single day,” Briana said.

The young gymnasts say they know it takes teamwork, encouragement, commitment and confidence to make dreams come true.

Biles finished up the competition with the U.S. all around title, which is her sixth.