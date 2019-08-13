Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Black bunting was hung outside of Squad Company 41 in the Bronx to remember Lt. Brian Sullivan.
The 54-year-old died after having a heart attack at his home in Monroe, New York Friday night.
He had reportedly just finished a 24-hour tour of duty where he responded to seven emergencies, including a kitchen fire.
Sullivan was a 27-year veteran of the department.
A wake will be held for the lieutenant on Wednesday and Thursday. His funeral is set for Friday in Monroe.