NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Black bunting was hung outside of Squad Company 41 in the Bronx to remember Lt. Brian Sullivan.

Lt. Brian Sullivan (Credit: FDNY)

The 54-year-old died after having a heart attack at his home in Monroe, New York Friday night.

He had reportedly just finished a 24-hour tour of duty where he responded to seven emergencies, including a kitchen fire.

Sullivan was a 27-year veteran of the department.

A wake will be held for the lieutenant on Wednesday and Thursday. His funeral is set for Friday in Monroe.

