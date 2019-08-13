



The NYPD released new video late Monday night of four teens wanted in a series of violent crimes against Jewish men in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has instructed the New York State Police Hate Crimes task force to join the investigation.

Three Jewish men, ages 56 to 71, were punched in the face between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday. Two of the victims had to be taken to the hospital.

The suspects also allegedly rummaged through their pockets, but nothing was stolen.

“After every crime, if you take a look, that has been committed here, there is a meeting with zero results,” community activist Isaac Abraham said.

The first victim was attacked on Ross Street, the second on Clymer Street and then the third on Wythe Place – all within a half mile radius.

Joshua Weiner said he nearly became a victim, too.

“My car is parked in the back, so I went down in the morning – 5, 5:30 – I heard someone running in the basement after me,” he said. “I ran out fast.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the attacks in a tweet and promised additional patrols.

“The NYPD is investigating these vicious attacks and our Hate Crimes division is on the scene. We’ll be adding additional personnel to patrol the area and keep things safe,” he posted. “If you have any information or were a victim of these attacks, please contact 800-577-TIPS right away.”

The governor also directed the state police to assist the NYPD.

“I am sickened by Monday’s series of assaults on Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg. In New York, we have absolutely zero tolerance for such heinous acts; they are completely unacceptable and are repugnant to our values of diversity and inclusion,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to immediately provide the NYPD with any resources needed to assist in the investigation of this incident and to ensure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“Anti-Semitism is a growing cancer that has been injected into the nation’s body but in New York we will continue to stand united and with one voice condemn any and all acts of hatred and intolerance.”

Posters in the area promise up to $2,500 for information.