Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new campaign to make sure victims of child sex abuse know their rights.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new campaign to make sure victims of child sex abuse know their rights.
On Tuesday, survivors, lawmakers and advocates gathered in Times Square to announce the launch of a new PSA explaining the Child Victims Act.
Web Extra: Child Victims Act PSA Unveiled
The law extends the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases, giving victims until the age of 28 to seek criminal charges.
They can also sue for damages until age 55.
“Starting tomorrow, a special one year window opens. Survivors will have one year only, no matter what their age, to file civil charges against their abuser or against the institution that allowed the abuse to happen,” said Ariel Zwang, CEO of Safe Horizon.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act into law back in February.