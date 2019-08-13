



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect on and off showers and storms today across the area, some of which will contain heavy downpours. The good news is the main severe threat has shifted south overnight. There could still be a couple strong to severe storms later today with gusty winds and lightning, but it’s not looking as widespread as it was.

Temps will hang in the upper 70s to around 80 thanks to the rain and cloud cover. The risk continues into tonight, mainly before midnight. Then just some residual activity overnight. Lows will be in the 60s for the suburbs to near 70 in the city.

Wednesday is looking relatively drier, but some spotty showers are still possible as the front gets hung up to our south. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with the second part of the day being the brighter half. Similar temps tomorrow around 80.