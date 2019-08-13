



– They are scratching and biting families on New York City playgrounds.

Attacks by aggressive squirrels are getting so frequent lately, the Parks Department is posting warnings pleading to visitors not to feed the animals.

At Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City, everyone knows it’s the squirrels who are kings of the playground, reported CBS2’s Christina Fan.

“If you go after them, they’ll almost turn around and give you claws, which I don’t think is normal squirrel behavior,” parkgoer Trish Dunn told Fan.

The animals have never been people shy. But recently, their brazenness as hit a whole new level.

“We were just playing over here. I walked back to the stroller and then I saw this little squirrel just shoveling our Cheerios into his mouth and I didn’t know what to do,” parkgoer Sarah Mikota said.

Parks officials say many recent encounters between people and squirrels have not ended well. Last Thursday, a squirrel scratched someone on this playground, prompting the city to put up new signs, telling people to stop throwing food.

“It’s up to the parents to teach their kids, stay away from squirrels. Don’t pet them, they’re not cute they’re not pets,” Dunn said.

The New York City Health Department receives about 30 reports of squirrel bites each year, usually from people who have been feeding them.

“I have seen a little girl chase after a squirrel trying to touch it. That kind of thing, you need the adults to step in and say it’s not a pet,” said Dunn.

Officials say there have been a number of reports of aggressive squirrel behavior at Rockefeller Park. And as long as the feeding continues, it will not stop.

Since 1992, no squirrels in the city have been identified as rabid.