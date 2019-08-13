CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are searching for an autistic teen who has difficulty communicating and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

The Nassau County Police Department’s First Precinct says 17-year-old Isaiah Farrow went missing around 4 p.m.

Missing teen Isaiah Farrow (Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

He was last seen on Thomas Avenue in Baldwin.

The teen was wearing a peach colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and a gray New York Mets hat at that time.

Police say Farrow is only semi-verbal and added that he may be in need of medical attention.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about where the 17-year-old is to call 911 or the First Precinct directly at 516-573-7347.

