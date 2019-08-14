CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man charged in the double murder is due in court.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph Porter is accused of stabbing his 26-year-old girlfriend, along with the man she worked for.

Investigators say Porter entered the Kimowitz family home in Maplewood, N.J., back on Aug. 3 using a key given to him by Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, the family’s au pair.

Joseph D. Porter was arrested on Aug. 3, 2019, in connection to a double homicide in Maplewood, New Jersey. (Credit: Essex County Prosecutor’s Office)

Prosecutors say porter first killed 40-year-old David Kimowitz before chasing Bermudez-Rodriguez outside and killing her.

Kimowitz was the owner of the popular Gramercy Park comedy club The Stand.

