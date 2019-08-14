Comments
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man charged in the double murder is due in court.
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man charged in the double murder is due in court.
Police say 27-year-old Joseph Porter is accused of stabbing his 26-year-old girlfriend, along with the man she worked for.
Investigators say Porter entered the Kimowitz family home in Maplewood, N.J., back on Aug. 3 using a key given to him by Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, the family’s au pair.
Prosecutors say porter first killed 40-year-old David Kimowitz before chasing Bermudez-Rodriguez outside and killing her.
Kimowitz was the owner of the popular Gramercy Park comedy club The Stand.