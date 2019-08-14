KENDALL PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, a dump truck crashed into a house in Kendall Park, N.J., trapping the driver for 40 minutes as rescuers worked to free him.
Three people inside the house – a father, mother and an 18-year-old son – were not injured but police said the house was was uninhabitable.
Police said prior to the crash, the truck was headed eastbound on New Road.
SERIOUS CRASH – The truck driver remains in serious condition and the home has been ruled uninhabitable. South Brunswick Traffic Safety Bureau investigating. pic.twitter.com/6SmkRDQp3w
— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 14, 2019
According to the South Brunswick police department, the dump truck driver was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.