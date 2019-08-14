CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Climate Change, England, Greta Thunberg, Local TV, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Young eco-activist Greta Thunberg has set sail for New York in hopes of pressuring politicians to do more to combat global warming.

The 16-year-old left from England aboard a solar-powered sailboat to attend the UN climate summit next month in Manhattan before she heads onto Chile in December.

Thunberg has made headlines by taking a year off from school to travel around the world promoting climate change legislation.

The teen says she is looking forward to the adventure, but not the seasickness.

Comments

Leave a Reply