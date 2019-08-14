Teen Eco-Activist Traveling To NY From England Aboard Solar-Powered Sailboat PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg prepares to set sail for New York in the 60ft Malizia II yacht from Mayflower Marina, on August 14, 2019 in Plymouth, England. Greta Thunberg is a teenage activist born in Sweden in 2003. She began protesting outside the Belgian Parliament aged 15 and started the School Strike for Climate movement which has gained global popularity seeing school students campaigning against Climate Change on Fridays instead of attending their lessons. Greta has stopped flying as the aviation industry is responsible for 12% of CO2 emissions from all forms of transports. Once in New York she will attend a climate change conference. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)