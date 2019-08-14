Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were injured when a car slammed into a pole in Queens Wednesday.
It happened at around 2:20 p.m. at Cook Avenue and 73rd Place in Middle Village.
At least one person was trapped in the car after the crash and had to be extricated by firefighters.
One person is in critical condition, another serious, and the third suffered minor injuries.
They were all rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.