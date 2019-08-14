NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released a new video of suspects accused in a series of violent robberies in Manhattan.
Police say they’ve struck at least four times this month with three of those robberies committed in just one day.
Investigators say their crime spree began on Aug. 2 when a 22-year-old man was badly beaten near Bowery and Delancey Street before being robbed of his cellphone.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Then on Aug. 7, police say the group robbed three men within a span of about one hour and 15 minutes, taking cell phones, a wallet and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.