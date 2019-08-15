NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is once again sending out a warning to Americans with a very simple message – please stop drinking bleach and expecting it to cure cancer or autism.
Federal officials say that’s what many people are doing; buying products marketed as a “miracle mineral solution.”
The FDA says consuming these “miracle” products is the same as guzzling on bottle of bleach and the potentially deadly results are exactly the same.
“The FDA recently received new reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure after drinking these products,” officials said in the latest warning.
The phony cure-all mixtures are reportedly known by various names including “chlorine dioxide protocol” and “water purification solution.”
“Miracle Mineral Solution has not been approved by the FDA for any use, but these products continue to be promoted on social media as a remedy for treating autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu, among other conditions,” the FDA reported.
It’s not the first time health officials have warned the public not drink bleach to cure an ailment. The FDA says they have been telling people not to be fooled into drinking bleach since 2010.