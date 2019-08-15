



New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner is meeting with federal officials in Washington Thursday.

Web Extra: Gov. Phil Murphy, Local Officials On Newark Water Emergency



On Wednesday, Commissioner Catherine McCabe said the EPA was surprised the water filters distributed in the lead contaminated areas were not working.

McCabe said they were the same kind of filters used in Flint, Michigan.

Web Extra: How Lead Levels Can Affect Children

Governor Phil Murphy wants help beyond the state level.

Meanwhile, some residents are demanding Newark Mayor Ras Baraka resign.

University Hospital will be offering free lead screenings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for children and adults in the affected zip codes.

To make an appointment, call (973) 972-9000. Residents should bring a proof of address to their screening, and guardians accompanying children should bring proof of their relationship to the child.

Families in the Pequannock service area with lead service lines who have received filters can pick up water at the following locations:

The City of Newark Department of Health and Wellness, 110 William St.

Bo Porter Sports Complex, 378 Lyons Ave.

Boylan Street Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave.

Vince Lombardi Center, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here.