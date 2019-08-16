BREAKING NEWSJeffrey Epstein's Death Ruled A Suicide By Hanging, Medical Examiner Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – JFK Airport says a nationwide computer problem has effectively crippled their customs processing, causing long lines at one of the country’s busiest travel centers.

According to airport officials Friday afternoon, the downed computer system has forced Customs and Border Protection agents to process arriving fliers by hand.

The breakdown has already caused massive crowds and endless lines or arriving passengers unable to leave JFK.

Videos and images posted to social media show the depth of the backup at JFK which began to be reported around 4 p.m.

