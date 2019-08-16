Staten Island BioBlitz Putting Kids In Touch With Nature This WeekendFamilies, students and naturalists are being invited to help researchers make a 24-hour survey of plants and animals found near Blue Huron Park in Staten Island during the third annual BioBlitz this weekend.

Garry Winogrand Photography Exhibit Opens At Brooklyn MuseumThe collection illustrates some of the first street art photography in New York City during the 1960s.

5 New Restaurants To Check Out In New York City's West Village NeighborhoodFrom French bistros to an Eastern European cafe, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut in this part of New York City.

Mott Haven Restaurant Serving Up Soul Food With A Side Of MusicLeonardo Marino and Adolfo Montes from Beatstro stopped by to share a few dishes on their menu.

Furry Friend Finder: Benny & Princess Searching For Their Forever HomesBenny is an 8-year-old, 10-pound Maltese-Shih Tzu mix, and Princess is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix.

Inwood Seafood Restaurant Serving Up Dominican CuisineChef Juan Carlos Landazuri, of Seawalk Restaurant in Inwood, stopped by to share some Dominican cuisine.