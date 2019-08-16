By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s finally Friday! Most folks enjoyed beautiful summer weather yesterday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for most spots. Expect a slightly cooler day with a bit more humidity today. There is once again a risk for isolated thunderstorms, but most locales should be dry.

The weekend ahead is shaping up to be warm & humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The most likely spots to see any stormy weather would be well north & west of NYC. By the time we get to Sunday, temps could be reaching 90.

Looking beyond temps look like they’ll keep rising and many spots should get into the lower 90s to start the new week. Have a great weekend!