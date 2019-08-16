Comments
EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A South Jersey community is trying to find the person who shot a neighborhood’s beloved peacock to death.
Police in East Greenwich Township say the peacock, known to locals as Popeye, was shot earlier this week.
The bullet shattered the bird’s leg and he died from his injuries.
The veterinarian who tried to save Popeye is donating reward money to find the person responsible.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help raise more money to help find the shooter.