



– Police are hoping new surveillance video will lead them to a pair of alleged armed robbers who confronted a Queens woman inside her own bedroom.

The 58-year-old woman thought she was safe in her Ozone Park home when suddenly two men entered her bedroom with guns, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Police say they got into the house through the front door.

One man is seen in the surveillance video walking out of a house with an umbrella. He has on what appears to be orange gloves and he’s carrying a black plastic bag.

The other suspect is captured casually strolling down the sidewalk.

Both are in the neighborhood of 95th Avenue and 77th Street.

The robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, once inside the bedroom the armed men demanded money.

They got away with an iPhone, Apple Watch, a ring and a bracelet before running away.

The 58-year-old victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.