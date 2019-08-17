



Another parolee in New York is on the run from police and is said to be “armed and dangerous.”

A spokesperson with the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says Margzell Miller III has fled from the authorities who were supervising his release from prison.

Rochester police and the department of corrections are searching for a parole absconder who is considered armed and dangerous. https://t.co/xTHItShwiP — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) August 16, 2019

“Miller III, serving a sentence for attempted assault, has absconded from supervision… He should be considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach him,” DOCCS spokesman Thomas Mailey said.

State corrections officials are working with the Rochester Police Department to search for the escapee.

Miller III is the latest New York parolee to quickly become a dangerous fugitive from the law right after being released by New York’s controversial parole board.

In early July, a 61-year-old convicted rapist cut off his electronic ankle monitor and led police a chase through upstate New York following his early release. Christopher Block was caught two days after going on the run and sent back to prison.

Just two weeks later, convicted murderer Richard LaBarbera was re-arrested just days after his controversial release from a life sentence. LaBarbera, who had never taken responsibility for the 1980 murder of 16-year-old Paula Bohovesky, is said to have violated the terms of his parole.

If you have any information about where Miller may be, authorities are asking you to call the Rochester police at 585-428-6720.