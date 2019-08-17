Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Better Business Bureau wants smart home device users to be careful when looking up phone numbers.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Better Business Bureau wants smart home device users to be careful when looking up phone numbers.
On Friday, the BBB put out a scam alert for consumers who use smart devices like Alexa, Siri and Google Home.
According to the BBB, scammers are creating fake customer service numbers and paying for ads to bump them to the top of search results.
If a smart device user asks their device to look up a company’s phone number, the device may end up providing the user with the fake number.
The BBB says to avoid being scammed, go to a company’s website directly to find their phone number rather than doing an online search or asking a smart device. Users should also beware of fake ads and make payments with a credit card, not a wire transfer or pre-paid debit card.
Click here for more information about the scam.