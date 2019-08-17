Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been slashed by an attacker with a box cutter at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened at the Hunts Point Avenue station in the Foxhurst section on Saturday.
Police say there was an altercation and the suspect slashed the victim in the back and hand before running away.
Investigators are describing the slasher as a 6-foot-4 man, weighing about 185 pounds and was last seen wearing black tank top shirt and pants.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.