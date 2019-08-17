



— A teenager was arrested Friday in connection to a New Jersey shooting that injured another teenager and a young man.

The shooting happened outside West Side High School in Newark on Aug. 9.

A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both injured.

Newark Public Safety says a 16-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting. The unidentified juvenile is facing weapons and aggravated assault charges.

The 16-year-old is one of two suspects in the shooting. The second suspect, who is 15 years old, is already in custody for a separate shooting.

RELATED STORY: Newark Police Say 12-Year-Old Arrested For Semi-Auto Assault Weapon, Latest Linked To Juvenile Crimes

Earlier this week, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said there have been 26 arrests of juveniles for violent crime since July.

“Juveniles are victimizing other juveniles, many non-fatal shooting victims and suspects were under the age of 18,” Ambrose said. “At some point, we have to sit down and talk about juvenile justice, because it’s not working whatever is happening now.”