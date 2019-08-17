



What reportedly started as a joke has now gathered almost half a million supporters – looking to change the name of the street outside Trump Tower.

Elizabeth Rowin was reportedly trying to poke fun at President Donald Trump by starting a petition to change the name of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets to “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”

The president’s New York skyscraper sits on that block and would technically have to change its address to 725 Barack H. Obama Avenue.

That joke quickly caught fire and now over 400,000 people have signed the MoveOn.org petition.

“The City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor,” the campaign argued.

Although many New Yorkers have reportedly joined the movement, the petition is not solely New York-based and has received a large amount of its support from people living in other states.

If New York did follow through on the request, it would be an awkward address change for the sitting president. President Trump has been a vocal critic of Obama since before he took office.

The two men have remained heated political rivals since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Time will tell if Trump and Obama end up sharing one of Manhattan’s most well-known streets.