



— Police are trying to find someone accused of robbing a Queens grocery store and attacking a security guard who tried to stop him.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on July 20 at the Food Universe on 31st Avenue.

According to police, the suspect entered the basement of the supermarket, grabbed 10 jars of tomato sauce and tried to leave without paying.

When a security guard outside the store confronted the suspect as he left, the man allegedly pulled out a pipe wrench and hit the security guard on the arm before getting away.

The security guard refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male believed to be in his mid-30s.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.