NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find someone accused of robbing a Queens grocery store and attacking a security guard who tried to stop him.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on July 20 at the Food Universe on 31st Avenue.

Police are trying to find someone accused of stealing 10 jars of tomato sauce from a Queens grocery store, then attacking a security guard. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, the suspect entered the basement of the supermarket, grabbed 10 jars of tomato sauce and tried to leave without paying.

When a security guard outside the store confronted the suspect as he left, the man allegedly pulled out a pipe wrench and hit the security guard on the arm before getting away.

The security guard refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male believed to be in his mid-30s.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

