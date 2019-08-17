Comments
UNION VALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane has gone down in New York’s Dutchess County, slamming into a house.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that a Cessna 303 aircraft with three people on board crashed into a residential home in Union Vale around 4:30 p.m.
“The aircraft departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, N.Y. and was headed to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville,” FAA officials said in a statement.
The New York State Police tells CBS2 that the total number of injuries and the conditions of the three in the plane are not yet known.
The plane went down less than a mile from its intended destination.
