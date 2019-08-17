



— Police are searching for a trio of burglary and robbery suspects in Queens

The suspects are wanted for two crimes that occurred in South Ozone Park on Aug. 9, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

The first happened around 2:30 a.m. near 133rd Street and Sutter Avenue.

Police say the three individuals allegedly approached an 18-year-old man and demanded his property while brandishing a firearm. The man handed over his cell phone, and the three suspects ran away.

Then, just after 3 a.m., police say the same three individuals broke into a commercial electrician’s van near 115th Avenue and 122nd Street. They allegedly took an iPad, then ran away when the vehicle’s owner showed up.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.