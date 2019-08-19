



The search is on for a man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint last Friday in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect approached the 25-year-old victims around 3:40 a.m. on Kingsland Avenue near Woodpoint Road in Williamsburg.

Surveillance video shows him display what appears to be a gun.

Police said the suspect threatened to shoot the victims before stealing their purse, watch and $80.

He took off heading south on Woodpoint Road in a gray vehicle.

The couple was not hurt.

