NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A purse snatching was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on August 11 along Fifth Avenue near 39th Street in Sunset Park.
Police said the 62-year-old victim was sitting at a bus stop when another woman ran up and ripped her bag from her hands.
The suspect made off with $76, ID cards and two cartons of cigarettes.
She was last seen heading north on Fifth Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.