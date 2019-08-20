HEAR ALL SIDESWatch News Conferences About The Firing Of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, 5 Years After Eric Garner's Death
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Citi Bike is offering a free month of membership to New Yorkers who live in public housing or receive food stamps.

This comes as the bike share company marks the one-year anniversary of its reduced fare program.

The offer is part of a collaboration with the New York, Brooklyn and Queens library systems.

Eligible residents can pick up a gift certificate for a free month at one of the 55 libraries in Citi Bike’s service area.

After that first month, participants will be able to continue at $5 a month.

Click here for more information on the reduced fare program.

