



This comes as the bike share company marks the one-year anniversary of its reduced fare program.

The offer is part of a collaboration with the New York, Brooklyn and Queens library systems.

NEWS: All New Yorkers who live in @NYCHA developments or receive SNAP benefits can get their 1st month of Citi Bike FREE!🎉🚴‍♂️ Visit the circulation desk at the 55+ @NYPL @BKLYNlibrary @QPLNYC branches in our service area to pick up a code! More info: https://t.co/tZW2235igJ pic.twitter.com/3JHkkPWxdW — Citi Bike (@CitiBikeNYC) August 19, 2019

Eligible residents can pick up a gift certificate for a free month at one of the 55 libraries in Citi Bike’s service area.

After that first month, participants will be able to continue at $5 a month.

Click here for more information on the reduced fare program.