NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein has asked that the disgraced movie mogul’s upcoming criminal trial be moved out of New York City, saying he can’t get a fair trial.
In a longshot motion filed with the state appellate court on Friday, attorney Arthur Aidala suggested the trial be moved to upstate Albany County or Suffolk County on Long Island.
Aidala cited the intense media coverage and the circus-like atmosphere surrounding Weinstein’s past court appearances in Manhattan.
The 67-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Weinstein is free on $1 million bail. The trial is scheduled to start Sept. 9.
